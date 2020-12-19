Thanks, SNKRS: Twitter Reacts To Missing Out On Drake’s NOCTA Collection, the Nike “Holiday Special” SB Dunk & More

Another Saturday, another L to catch on the SNKRS app.

Leading up to the holidays –yes, it’s that time already– the most coveted sneakers are scheduled to hit virtual shelves with the full intention of selling out in seconds. This time around, Nike tugged at the heartstrings of everyone’s nostalgia with another coveted Nike SB Dunk, by way of a collaboration with Sean Cliver dubbed the “Holiday Special.”

Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special” pic.twitter.com/w6Sv9POQa6 — Mofongo Kicks (@MofongoKicks) December 18, 2020

In reference to the sneaker’s name, they’d fit perfectly on the tree with glittery laces and a patent leather swoosh perfectly accenting the colorway. The rest of the sneaker keeps a low profile with a white leather base, light blue suede overlays, and a metallic hit on the heel. Cliver knows how to build a successful colorway; just look at his previous works with Nike SB, including 2012’s “Krampus” Dunk Highs, 2014’s “Disposable” Dunk Low, and 2016’s SPoT x Dunk High “Gasparilla.”

But what made this week special is that aside from the Dunks, the Air Jordan 1 Mocha saw a rerelease overseas, and Drake‘s recently announced NOCTA collab was unleashed to the public. But of course, people tried their hardest to get any and all of this week’s drops. Some were successful, and others were stuck wanting to delete the SNKRS app from their phone.

Check out the best reactions below, and of course, better luck next time.