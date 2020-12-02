Drake Officially Gets His Own Nike Sub-Label With “NOCTA”

Drake just took his Nike deal to the next level.

His allegiance to the Beaverton-based company was solidified back in Travis Scott‘s 2018 hit “SICKO MODE” when he rapped “Checks over stripes, that’s what I like,” and the rest was history. Then, on the first single of his forthcoming Certified Lover Boy album, he filmed the entire “Laugh Now Cry Later” video at Nike’s World Headquarters campus.

Now, he’s further cementing his allegiance to Nike as the brand gives him a sub-brand named NOCTA, a nod to the Canadian artist’s penchant for working at night– a workflow that has always influenced the vibe of his music.

Ahead of NOCTA’s release, Drake shared some thoughts about the new label and how much Nike means to him– everything from his childhood to the gear and athletes who proudly donned the swoosh.

“I remember watching all these athletes repping Nike — each doing the unthinkable — and how inspiring it was. I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes,” explains Drake in the press release. “I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal.”

Drake knows the power of making things jump off the shelf, so he’s always made sure the branding is on point for his clothing, the elaborate tour stages, and of course, the album packaging. So, none of that changes with NOCTA because he knows what the ethos is.

“NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next,” he added.

Little else is known about the NOCTA Collection, but you can learn more at nocta.com or @officialnocta with the collection –including bubble jackets– expected to drop globally on December 18.