GOOD MORNING NEIGHBORS!: The First Trailer For Amazon Studios’ ‘Coming 2 America’ Is Here

The first trailer for the most anticipated comedy of 2021 has arrived.

Last week Amazon Studios gave us our first-look at Zamunda in 2021, with photos from Coming 2 America signaling that a trailer for the film was not too far off. Today (Dec.22), those suspicions were confirmed with the arrival of the first teaser, and we get a pretty good idea of what to expect from the film.

In the Craig Brewer-directed sequel to the 1988 cult classic, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted, loyal confidant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) have to embark on another adventure to Queens. Instead of looking for a queen, that mission was accomplished in the first film when he found Lisa McDowell (Shari Headly), who is also back. Akeem learns from his father, King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones) who is on his death bed, that he has a long-lost son and must find him to continue the family’s royal lineage.

Akeem is ready to hop back on the royal jet to New York City. Semmi is still bougie as ever is not excited about leaving the royal comforts he is accustomed to. Once the duo arrives in Queens, most of the locals we loved in the first film are still thriving. Both Murphy and Hall will be reprising their roles as the rambunctious barbers and our favorite checkers- playing customer.

We are also happy to see that Jackson’s heights own, Mr. Randy Watson, as well as the lord-loving Reverend Brown, are back too. It promises the film will deliver more returning cast members, nods to the original film, and surprises as per a press release.

Joining the original cast members is Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, who play a father-daughter duo, Tracy Morgan, Rotimi, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, and Nomzamo Mbatha who round out the highly-anticipated film’s impressive cast.

Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. Are we watching it together as a family on the internet? Of course, we are. You can peep the first trailer below.

Photo: Amazon Studios/ Coming 2 America