Barefoot Wants You To Ring In The New Year With Easy On The Pockets Bubbly Collection

Barefoot Wine is a leader in the market space when it comes to affordable wines, but the price isn’t an indication that there’s a lack of quality for the value. For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the popular brand has a pair of wintertime concoctions that will pair well with the festivities to come.

Barefoot Wine’s Bubbly collection offers a wide array of styles ranging from dry to sweet dessert styles, all with the effervescence you need to get the parties started. As the official champagne for the annual Times Square New Year’s Eve event, you can safely celebrate in style at home with a bottle that will cost less than ten bucks. We had the good fortune of trying out the Brut Cuvee, and it leans to the dry side.

Barefoot has constructed a cocktail, the Barefoot Bubbly Winter Warmer, which consists of the Brut Cuvee, which dances in harmony with bold Blue Curacao and bright grenadine.

The recipe is as follows:

Barefoot Bubbly Winter Wonder INGREDIENTS 4 ounces Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee 3/4 ounce Blue Curacao 1/4 ounce Grenadine Maraschino Cherry garnish – optional DIRECTIONS Combine blue curacao and grenadine in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to blend and chill. Strain into champagne flute. Top with Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee. Garnish with a sunken maraschino cherry if that suits your fancy.

If you want something a bit sweeter, Barefoot also gave us tips for their Sparkle Spumante.

The recipe is as follows:

Sparkle Spumante INGREDIENTS 3 ounces Barefoot Bubbly Moscato Spumante 1/2 ounce Peach Schnapps 1/4 ounce Raspberry Syrup 1/2 ounce Orange Juice – optional Frozen Raspberries DIRECTIONS Chill all ingredients before assembling Add peach schnapps, syrup and juice to a flute Top with Barefoot Bubbly Moscato Spumante Garnish with floated frozen raspberries

While we haven’t had time to dive into either cocktail, we can definitely say each bottle of bubbly we’ve tried hit the spot. Barefoot has always delivered consistent big bang for the buck, and this year is no different.

Go grab a bottle today and learn more about Barefoot’s Bubbly Collection by following this link.