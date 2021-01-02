HomeCeleb News

Michael Blackson Has A Perfectly Good Reason For Taking The COVID-19 Vaccine When It's Available

A limp penis should definitely from COVID-19 should definitely scare you.

Michael Blackson Says He Is Down To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

It’s a new year, and COVID-19 is still here. Multiple vaccine candidates are here to stop the spread, but there is still the one issue of getting into the arms of people. Comedian/actor Michael Blackson revealed that he has the perfect reason to get the shot when it’s available to him.

Speaking exclusively with TMZ, Blackson revealed that he caught the novel virus that is still throwing doctors and scientists for a loop due to its growing list of symptoms. The funnyman told the celebrity gossip site that catching COVID-19 was no laughing matter because of what it did to him. He states that during his bout with the coronavirus, he “sh*tted on himself,” “couldn’t taste nothing,” and had “no desire to have sex,” which he claimed was the worse symptom he experienced.

When asked if he would participate in a PSA to get the word out on the vaccine, Blackson, after dealing with COVID-19, would definitely urge people to take it. He would even be willing to go on camera and take the vaccine just like President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and Dr.Fauci to boost public confidence.

Blackson joining in on the mission to get America vaccinated would be welcomed because, as of right now, it’s looking like it’s going to be a herculean task specifically within the African American community. Vaccine hesitancy is at an all-time due to understandable distrust with the government and the medical field with a history of experimenting on Black people. In a poll released by the Kaiser Family Foundation on Dec.15, only 35% of Black adults said they definitely or probably would not get vaccinated.

A staggering number could make it difficult for the country to hit the 75 to 85% threshold to reach so-called herd immunity.

We can only hope.

[caption id="attachment_937026" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: @KRTHEKIDPRODUCTIONS / @EVERYTHINGDIGITALPROD[/caption] It's no secret that we are in the middle of a pandemic, but based on the moves of your favorite Hip-Hop artists, you probably couldn't tell that was the case at all. It's been nearly a year since COVID-19 has upended all of our lives and has infected and taken the lives of millions of people around the world. Here in the United States, the situation is currently dire thanks to the incompetent leadership of the lame-duck president Donald Trump, his administration, and the Republicans who ridiculously continue to follow his lead. The virus has infected over 17 million Americans, and the country has reached the grim milestone of over 300,000 total deaths. One would think that would be a wake-up call for people to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC, like mask-wearing, social distancing, and handwashing to giving them their best chance to protect themselves from COVID-19 as vaccine distribution efforts begin to ramp up in the United States and around the world. Sadly that is not the case when it to Hip-Hop artists and some Black celebs who continue to party and behave as if rona isn't in the air, still displaying just how tone-deaf they can be. Just recently, Cardi B and her on-again, off-again, and on-again husband Offset held a big Belly-themed party to celebrate his party. Guests included  2Chainz, Quavo, TakeOff, Da Baby, Polo G, Trina, Porsha Williams, DJ Drama, Todd & Kandi Burress-Tucker, Jacquees, Stunna4Vegas, and more. Offset was also gifted a $700k custom, Lamborghini. https://www.instagram.com/p/CI0YPkuAxHI/ According to a press release, before guests could enjoy the signature cocktails and party like Rona ain't here, they had to take a COVID-19 test. The building where the extravaganza took place was also sanitized, plus there were masks and sanitizing stations located throughout the party. Keep in mind a negative COVID-19 test doesn't mean you're not infected. The party followed Offset's comments claiming he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, but he had no problem risking lives to celebrate his birthday.  As one Twitter user accurately asked: "How y’all scared of the vaccine but not scared of Covid?" Also, you would think the death of Fred Da Godson and Scarface, Slim Thug, and Jeremih's bouts with COVID-19 would scare some sense into these rappers. Sadly that is not the case. You can peep more knucklehead rappers and singers who continue to play a dangerous game with COVID-19 in the gallery below. — Photo: @KRTHEKIDPRODUCTIONS / @EVERYTHINGDIGITALPROD

