Michael Blackson Has A Perfectly Good Reason For Taking The COVID-19 Vaccine When It’s Available

It’s a new year, and COVID-19 is still here. Multiple vaccine candidates are here to stop the spread, but there is still the one issue of getting into the arms of people. Comedian/actor Michael Blackson revealed that he has the perfect reason to get the shot when it’s available to him.

Speaking exclusively with TMZ, Blackson revealed that he caught the novel virus that is still throwing doctors and scientists for a loop due to its growing list of symptoms. The funnyman told the celebrity gossip site that catching COVID-19 was no laughing matter because of what it did to him. He states that during his bout with the coronavirus, he “sh*tted on himself,” “couldn’t taste nothing,” and had “no desire to have sex,” which he claimed was the worse symptom he experienced.

When asked if he would participate in a PSA to get the word out on the vaccine, Blackson, after dealing with COVID-19, would definitely urge people to take it. He would even be willing to go on camera and take the vaccine just like President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and Dr.Fauci to boost public confidence.

Today I got the COVID-19 vaccine. I am incredibly grateful to our frontline health care workers, scientists, and researchers who made this moment possible. When you’re able to take the vaccine, get it. This is about saving lives. pic.twitter.com/T5G14LtFJs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 29, 2020

Blackson joining in on the mission to get America vaccinated would be welcomed because, as of right now, it’s looking like it’s going to be a herculean task specifically within the African American community. Vaccine hesitancy is at an all-time due to understandable distrust with the government and the medical field with a history of experimenting on Black people. In a poll released by the Kaiser Family Foundation on Dec.15, only 35% of Black adults said they definitely or probably would not get vaccinated.

A staggering number could make it difficult for the country to hit the 75 to 85% threshold to reach so-called herd immunity.

We can only hope.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz