Ludacris Plans to Bring the Heat With New Cooking Special on Discovery+

Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges has worn many different hats over the course of his entertainment career: DJ, rapper, actor, and restauranteur. In fact, “Chris Luva Luva” is behind the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport restaurant Chicken +Beer, named after his 2003 triple platinum album with the same title and listed as one of “Thrillist’s Best Places to Eat in the World’s Busiest Airport.”

And now he’s going to have his actual culinary skills put to the test and, in his new one-hour special Luda Can’t Cook, go from someone who “can’t cook a lick” to whipping up some tasty treats. He was even quite honest about his lack of ability in his press statement: “I absolutely love food and have always appreciated the art of cooking, but I can’t lie – I have no idea what I’m doing in the kitchen.”

The inaugural episode will pair Luda with Chef Meherwan Irani, a 4x James Beard award nominee for Best Chef in the Southeast, and the CEO and owner of the Chai Pani Restaurant Group. Over the course of sixty minutes, Irani plans to teach the rapper about Indian cuisine, one of Luda’s favorites, and show him how to pull together the ingredients and techniques to make a variety of excellent meals. We’ll also get to see Luda attempt to master the Indian styles of braising, blending spices, frying, and other food prep methods.

In the end, though, we’ll finally see if he’s worth his salt when he serves his cooking to a room of some very important people, including one of the most key of them all – his mom Roberta.

But if all goes well, we might have to add the title of chef to Luda’s growing list of skills, too. “I’m on a mission to change that and master one cuisine at a time – it’s going to be delicious.”

If you want to see whether Luda will be as good at cooking up the vittles as he is emcees, make sure to check him out on Thursday, February 25th, when Luda Can’t Cook begins streaming exclusively on Discovery+.