Delonte West Is Reportedly Employed & Doing Well, According To Most Recent Update

Delonte West is still doing alright, according to an update from sports writer Shams Charania.

You’ll recall Mavs owner Mark Cuban got West into a rehab facility after concerning videos of the former NBA baller went viral online. Following up on West’s welfare, Charania reveals West is now employed and staying in “close contact” with Cuban.

“Update on Delonte West: West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, which is the rehab facility he attended,” Charania tweeted, adding “Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact.”

We’re glad to know West is doing well and we’ll continue to keep fans updated on his progress. For now, check out some pictures of West in good spirits back in November, courtesy of Mark Cuban’s Instagram: