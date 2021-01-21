round21 Teams Up With Artist & Sneaker Customizer Sierato For New REC Set Collection

This past Christmas, we highlighted round21’s Pivot Series mini hoops as the perfect last-minute gift. The company is dropping a new REC set collection that is a must-have to kick off the new year.

round21 announced on Wednesday (Jan.20) that artist and sneaker customizer Sierato would be teaming up with the company to put his artistic touch on its signature mini hoop and ping-pong paddle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to spend a tremendous amount of time in our homes, but round21 wants to ensure that we can still be active and have some fun while staying safe.

With its new collaboration with former tattoo artist Painter, Sneaker, and Fashion Enthusiast, round21 is looking to “define a new way to play” thanks to Sieratos unique designs that “are inspired connective chemistry and the fluidity of creativity and was designed to bring people together through sport with products that come alive & inspire.”

Speaking on why he decided to partner with round21 Sierato said in a statement:

“I noticed round21 was partnering with local artists and undiscovered talent to help reimagine traditional products, bringing them to life through art. That’s what we do at Artisan Echelon as well. With our visions so in sync, it made sense to partner up and utilize our keen eye for artistic talent to collaborate and create something new. So, it’s the perfect partnership!”

He also touched on the design of both products and the use of his signature galaxy print:

“The round21xSierato collection is inspired by my signature galaxy print and the galactic drip designs. We wanted to bring our unique style to round21 products in a different way than previously seen before.”

The round21xSierato REC Collection will drop exclusively on NTWRK Thursday, Jan.21, 8 pm, and follows Sierato’s collection with Overtime that he also dropped on the online marketplace. The ping pong paddle will cost $115, and the mini hoop will run you $79 and can also be scooped up on round21’s website.

Sierato has created one-of-a-kind shoes and fashion pieces for models, athletes, and Hip-Hop artists, so it should be a no-brainer to get your hands one of these unique round21 items he has blessed with his artistic talents.

Photo: round21/ Sam Gordon