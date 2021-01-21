HomeSneakers

J. Cole Recreates “2014 Forest Hills Drive” Album Cover To Unveil New PUMA Dreamer 2 Sneakers

The sneakers will retail for $135 and launch on his birthday, January 28.

J. Cole Announces His 2nd Signature Basketball Sneaker, The PUMA DREAMER 2

J.Cole isn’t wasting any time and already has his 2nd signature basketball sneaker on the way.

The follow-up kicks to his popular RS-Dreamer basketball shoe, which he dropped back in July 2020, has already arrived and will be released on a day pretty significant to him. To announce his sneakers, the DREAMER 2, Cole took it back to his album 2014 Forest Hills Drive and recreated the iconic shot of himself sitting on the roof of his childhood home, but this time he is rocking his own basketball sneakers.

J. Cole Announces His 2nd Signature Basketball Sneaker, The PUMA DREAMER 2

For this silhouette, Cole and PUMA are upping the ante by going with a mid-top design, unlike the low-top RS-Dreamer. The DREAMER 2 is designed to give wearers the ability to rock the kicks on and off the court and features the latest RS technology from PUMA, allowing players to perform at a high level while being stylish when hitting the streets thanks to the sneakers fashion-forward design.

J. Cole Announces His 2nd Signature Basketball Sneaker, The PUMA DREAMER 2

The sneakers will launch in the vibrant January 28 colorway, which also happens to be the name of a song featured on the critically acclaimed album and Cole’s birthday. The DREAMER 2 will retail for $135. The kicks can be purchased at the PUMA NYC Flagship Store, PUMA.com, FootLocker.com, and in the Foot Looker Inc. Family of Brands stores and select retailers worldwide on January 28.

J. Cole Announces His 2nd Signature Basketball Sneaker, The PUMA DREAMER 2

