Cassius Life Talks ‘Malcolm & Marie’ With Zendaya, John David Washington & Director Sam Levinson

Black love is beautiful, but at the same time, it can also be complicated. Netflix’s COVID-19 production, Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington, written/directed by Sam Levinson (Euphoria), uniquely captures that.

The film’s entirety takes place in one setting (Zendaya’s actual home) and revolves around Malcolm & Marie. Things pick up after the couple attends Malcolm’s new movie’s premiere, which is poised to be his breakout film and put him on the path to filmmaking.

What is supposed to be a celebratory moment for Malcolm quickly dissolves into a long night of heated exchanges between the couple over various issues kicked of by Marie who has been bothered by something she witnessed while at the premiere festering in the back of her mind the entire night.

Immediately after the first argument, it’s a series of moments that look like they will spell doom for the couple mixed in with some flashes of love between Malcolm and Marie that give us a glimpse of what the couple looks like when things are good, giving them a reason to fight for their relationship.

Cassius Life’s Men’s Lifestyle and Pop Culture writer Bernard ‘Beanz’ Smalls spoke with the film’s stars and director (socially distanced, of course). During the virtual interviews, we asked if Zendaya and John David both had experience with the kind of rocky love on full display in the film because they both put their feet in these roles, especially Zendaya, who has critics saying her performance as Marie could land her an Academy Award. We also asked if the acting duo considered Malcolm and Marie’s relationship toxic or a uniquely complicated one? A question we can already see Black/relationship Twitter having a serious debate about.

Speaking with the film’s director Sam Levinson, we asked him about his working relationship with Zendaya and if that played a role in helping pen the script for this film in astonishing six days. Levinson broke down the thought process that went into working on the script after Zendaya reached out to him and asked if they could make a movie, so Levinson decided he wanted this next role to be something we haven’t seen her in before that would challenge her.

We also inquired about the film’s production, which all happened in the middle of a pandemic in secret plus was bankrolled by both Zendaya and Washington, with backend going to charity and key crew members, Levin revealed to us. Finally, we had to ask about the movie’s great use of black and white film and the amazing shots which he credited to Marcell Rév, whom he also works with on the HBO original series Euphoria which also stars Zendaya, and whether or not he sees movies with such as Malcolm & Marie becoming more of the norm in Hollywood, even after the pandemic ends.

Malcolm & Marie is a polarizing piece of art that will spark plenty of discussions. We already assumed as much because the film’s trailer sparked criticism about Zendaya (24) playing John David Washington’s (36) love interest and the age gap between them, with some people going as far to say an older Black actress should have been cast. Zendaya addressed that issue in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. The actress understood why some people would be bothered by the casting but basically told folks she is a grown woman at the end of the day.

Malcolm & Marie is Zendaya’s film, that’s clear as day from the moment it begins as she takes command of the role. So get used to it because Zendaya shows she will be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood for the foreseeable future. You can step into both interviews above and below.

Photo: Malcolm & Marie – Production Stills / DOMINIC MILLER/NETFLIX © 2021