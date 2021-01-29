Kid Cudi Drops (Another) Bape Collab & Announces His Own Clothing Line Due Summer ’21

Rapper Kid Cudi took to social media yesterday and let fans know that he plans to release his own clothing line later this summer. “Mr. Rager” put out multiple tweets yesterday, hyping up the project and noting that he is ready to move forward with a delayed, long-held dream since taking charge of his mental health and now finding himself in a better place.

“Man so much to do and see,” he tweeted. “Since 2016 Ive [sic] been climbin [sic] upward. Comin from rehab, suicidal thoughts, not loving myself, hating my life…to being beyond happy, loving myself more than ever, doin everything I always dreamed of. My angels been watchin over me. I am truly blessed[.]”

Finally startin my own clothing line. Been a long time comin and another dream of mine. More madness, true vision, freshness comin soon!!! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) January 27, 2021

However, while we wait for more official information on the launch of his own line, Cudi did release his latest collaboration with BAPE. He teased about this particular pair-up since July of last year and even showed off an exclusive pink G-Shock DW-6900 with the BAPE logo on the face, and the BAPE gorilla adjacent to the Kid Cudi logo on the lower band.

Cudi has worked with the Japanese design brand on a number of previous occasions, and he famously met his mentor Kanye West while working at the SOHO location.

Starting January 30, the new T-shirts can be purchased in black or white, and available only at the Bape Store New York Madison Avenue.

A MILO-style image of Cudi is on the front, a silhouette of the New York City skyline is on the back, and they will retail for $115, without tax.