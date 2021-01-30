Karl-Anthony Towns Hit By Drunk Driver During Off-Season, Credits Jordyn Woods For Staying By His Side

Prayers up for Karl-Anthony Towns.

The pandemic has been extremely difficult for the Minnesota Timberwolves center, who lost his mom and six other family members to COVID-19. Towns, himself, was diagnosed with the deadly virus earlier this month and, to top that off, he revealed he’d also been hit by a drunk driver during off-season and had to go to rehab.

In an online Q&A session this past week, Towns was asked how he’s stayed so strong, at which point he revealed the car incident and took a moment to credit his girlfriend Jordyn Woods, who he says stayed by his side throughout it all.

“My woman has held me down more than the world knows,” Towns wrote on his IG Story. “From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID, she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down. My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don’t acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life.”

Towns also credited his faith, family, and friends, writing in part: “My support system (family and friends) have been amazing at keeping me sane and humble throughout my life.

Please keep KAT in your thoughts and prayers at this time.