Vince Carter Launches $25K Scholarship for Students in Greater Toronto Area

Retired NBA All-Star Vince Carter has teamed up with Paris Media Group to give back to the Toronto youth and contribute towards their education. The twenty-year veteran had many memorable highlights in “The 6ix” during his seven-year stint with the Raptors, such as winning the 1999 Rookie of The Year Award and the inimitable 2000 Slam. Dunk Contest, earning him the nickname “Air Canada.” With the Vince Carter Scholarship and Mentorship Program, he continues to be a positive and enduring part of the city’s legacy.

As outlined per the official press release, “the $25,000 per student scholarship primarily targets high school students who have a passion for sports, music, film, fashion, broadcasting, media, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).” Focusing on those entering the 11th or 12th grades as of September 2021, local children of all backgrounds are eligible to apply, but the focus will be on ethnic minorities, young women, and other underserved groups that are usually not assisted.

Education has always been important to Vince Carter, to the extent that he kept his promise to his own mother and flew to North Carolina on the morning of Sunday, May 20, 2001, to attend his own college graduation, even if that meant not dedicating the whole day to a crucial Game 7 versus the Philadelphia 76ers and earning the frustration of some of his teammates.

Interested students will have to provide a 500-word essay, and successful recipients will then receive acceptance to some of the top private secondary schools in the greater Toronto area. The J. Addison School will pilot the program, and the eventual goal will be for the plan to replicated in the seven other U.S. cities where Carter played during his NBA career.

“We are proud to invest in the next generation and position them for future success, the Paris Media Group application page says. “We hope that these programs will be a stepping stone to inspiring, activating, and uniting our communities.”