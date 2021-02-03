For The Culture: New Card Game “Lift Every Voice and Meme” Makes Game Night More Fun (And Inclusive)

Card games are always a great way to get the party started and get everyone comfortable.

Do we always play by different rules, which leads to arguments at family game night? Yes, but it always works out. Now, there’s a game in development specifically meant for the Black culture.

Cleverly dubbed Lift Every Voice and Meme, the game is adult-only and inspired by #BlackTwitter, so you’re in for a good time. Even better, it’s a great way to celebrate Black History Month.

“Finally, the Black card game for the culture, by the culture, that’s been missing from your game night. It has faces that look like yours. It represents the diverse backgrounds and experiences of our Black community. It celebrates the melting pot that is Black culture and blends all different humors,” reads the Kickstarter campaign. “Help us celebrate Black culture and heritage this Black History Month #BHM, and all year long, by bringing this game to life.”

HBCU grads Morgan and Kareem Hawthorne created the game to make a more inclusive good time– but they need your help via Kickstarter to make sure the game is available to a wider audience to enjoy.

The campaign’s goal is to raise $10,000 by March 4, and if so, they’ll work their hardest to get them in your hands by April 2021. Like most Kickstarter’s, there are tiers to the donations. With a pledge of $5, you get a shout out on their official Instagram, and if you donate $30, you a copy of the game. The more you donate, the cooler package you get– $45 gets you the game and an expansion pack with 25 additional photos. Once you throw $80, $300, or $1500, the goodies include t-shirts, hoodies, a virtual party (DJ included) for you and your friends, as well as custom cards.

You can donate to the Kickstarter here and learn all the ins and outs of the game in the instructional video below.