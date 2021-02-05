Skip, Reverse, or Wild? Movie Based on Uno Card Game Starring Lil Yachty Coming Soon

In the past few months, Lil Yachty’s been playing no games when it comes to his grind. He’s dabbled in breakfast foods, cosmetics and even remixed some classic theme songs. So it would make sense that Yachty’s adding one more thing to his plate: movies. But this won’t be like your regular rom-com or some standard semi-autobiographical adaptation. Instead, its focus will be something more beloved and relatable: the world’s No.1 selling card game, Uno.

As quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, the flick is currently summarized as being an “action heist comedy, set in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta.” Yachty’s a producer for the movie, but he apparently might get some prime screen time of his own, too. Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner will take a larger role as executive producer, and Kevin McKeon will supervise the project. Quality Control Music founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas will also share production credits alongside label attorney Brian Sher.

Brenner thinks bringing the game to the cinema with the rapper will be a hit saying, “Uno is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forwards to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach, P, and Brian Sher, to transform the classic UNO game into a comedic action-adventure.”

“I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me,” Yachty said of his own love for the game.

It was more than three years ago that he was on Twitter showing off his own personalized deck, so you can trust that his love for the game runs deep. Or maybe the movie had been in the works since then, and we’re only finding out about it now.

It’s not totally clear how the game will tie in to the movie’s overall plot. But even if the idea is going Hollywood, let’s hope Yachty keeps it thorough for the culture and shows how the game should really be played accordingly.