Lil Yachty Plans to Launch His Own Nail Polish Brand In Support of Texas Teen’s Suspension

Rapper Lil Yachty has been working on a lot of different ventures recently, from launching his own cryptocurrency named Yachtycoin to remixing the theme song for Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

However, he now has decided to move into a more social-justice related lane and put out a nail polish brand called CRETE, which is in reference to the “Concrete Boy” tagline associated with him and his Boat crew. The timing of the brand’s release is in response to the suspension of 17-year-old Trevor Wilkinson, a senior at Clyde High School in Clyde, Texas, who returned from Thanksgiving break with his own nails decorated. Wilkinson was told that it was a breach of the dress code for boys to wear nail polish but not girls, and he was given an in-school suspension accordingly.

To protest the double standard, Wilkinson responded by putting out a Change.org petition, which now has well over 330,000 signatures, and he was even invited to Good Morning America to tell his story.

Even though the school eventually rescinded his suspension, Wilkinson has refused to back down by saying, “This isn’t just about the dress code. This is about more than that. It’s about discrimination and sexism and homophobia and racism and how not OK it is.”

Yachty expressed his support for Wilkinson in a separate statement saying, “Trevor should be allowed to express himself, especially because [his] nail polish was harmless.”

When a TMZ cameraman later popped up on Yachty at LAX, he delved further into the development of Crete and its intended demographic, stating, “It’s essentially unisex, but I want it to be more focused on men to use it and be comfortable. Bruh, it’s 2020. It’s ’bout to be 2021. What are the barriers?” He then went on to show some of the work done on his own hands, and he revealed that he would like to speak to Wilkinson privately if they were to work together on the brand.

In the meantime, while you wait for more news of Crete’s ship date, you can bump his latest release, Lil Boat 3.5, at the nail salon.