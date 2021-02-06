The Rock Cooked Up Some Fresh Workout Gear with Under Armour With His “Breaking Barriers” Collection

In 2015 Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson partnered with Baltimore-based sports apparel company Under Armour to “bring you innovative and badass products that inspire men, women, and kids to stay hungry, humble and always be the hardest workers in the room.” And the notwithstanding, Johnson’s proven to be the brand’s most reliably bankable endorser.

The Rock has unveiled some new clothing from his deal that is almost guaranteed to excite his fans. And while you might not transform into the most electrifying man in sports entertainment overnight, with his recent “Breaking Barriers” collection, the new clothing should give you the confidence to live up to his slogan and move throughout your day like “The Hardest Worker in the Room.”

When it comes to footwear, we have an updated “high-visibility yellow & black” colorway to last year’s Project Rock 3 trainers. The use of their UA TriBase technology provides the support you need to be more explosive in your workouts. And when that is combined with Under Armor’s HOVR technology, the cushioning and responsiveness has shown itself able to “withstand Johnson’s heaviest of lifts.” A pair of the PR3s will set you back $140.

But if you would prefer some trainers that you can also sport outside of the gym, then you might want to look at the B.S.R.’s (which stands for “Blood, Sweat, Respect”) instead. For $100, the Charged Cushioning tech should make for a relaxed walk in the streets as well as when you’re moving from weight rack to weight rack in your own Iron Paradise.

Now if “Project Rock gear was built to help you find boundaries, then push right through them,” then you deserve the plushiest rides for your feet after a grueling workout, and the Project Rock slides fit the bill. At $65, the bottom employs a Michelin® Wild Gripper pattern (yes, the same Michelin as the tires and restaurant guide) as well as Charged Cushioning.

The collection also carries various tank tops, hoodies, leggings, and other items to round out your workout wardrobe. Check it out at UnderArmour.com/project-rock.