Under Armour Rewards Steph Curry’s Loyalty By Giving Him His Own Legacy Brand

Under Armour is looking to compete with the likes of Jordan Brand with its latest move.

Announced on Monday (Nov.30), the apparel and footwear brand is blessing long time signature athlete Steph Curry with his own legacy brand called The Curry Brand. With this latest move, Under Armour hopes to reach more younger consumers worldwide and gain ground on Nike and his Airness, Michael Jordan.

Things will officially kick off with the launch of The Curry Brand’s website CurryBrand.com sometime later this week, which is the new landing spot for customers to buy basketball-related shoes and apparel but for other sports. The Golden State Warriors’ sharpshooter’s latest signature sneaker will also be launched on the website.

Speaking on the timing of the brand’s launch as well as Curry’s hands-on involvement with CNBC, Under Armour Chief Executive Patrik Frisk stated:

“We wanted to make sure we did this as close as possible to the NBA season finally launching … and the fact that we’re launching in between Black Friday and the holidays we think is very opportune.”

“This also gives Stephen something to really engage in … he’ll be actively involved in the development of the product. And we’re so excited to see one of our athletes being so involved in the product.”

The Curry Brand will not only be pushing shoes and gear. Under Armour announced with Curry’s leadership, it will also be working heavily to bring sports to children in lower-income neighborhoods. The Curry Brand will also be working with the Oakland Unified School District to launch hoops programs in every middle school.

Per Under Armour, the goal is:

“To create at least 20 safe places to play, supporting 125 programs that impact young athletes, and delivering opportunities to train more than 15,000 coaches — making an overall impact on more than 100,000 youth.”

The man himself, Steph Curry, spoke on the arrival of The Curry Brand and its ambitious goals adding:

“We have a shared goal of unlocking play for kids, so that became a natural place for us to focus. I grew up doing a lot of things to give back to the community with my family — and continue that now — while Under Armour has done so much to support athletes around the world.”

“A lot of my inspiration for the brand came from the last 11 years I’ve spent in Oakland. All the support that the community has given me, I want to be able to hand that right back. Under Armour and I have already been working on bringing play to Oakland, and through this work, I’ve been able to see the challenges kids are facing first-hand, so Curry Brand just builds on the strong foundation we’ve started.”

Curry has been signed with Under Armour since 2013 and has helped the brand increased its revenue to $5.3 billion between the years 2018 and 2019. If Under Armour hopes to catch Jordan Brand, which continues to bring $3.5 billion in sales on an annual basis even in a pandemic, it’s going to be a challenge, But with the arrival of the Curry Brand, this is a step in the right direction.

Photo: Jun Sato / Getty