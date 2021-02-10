Photos of Drake’s Possible New Nike X OVO Air Force 1s Pop Up

Drake’s been hard at work since his NOCTA deal in December.

“I mean, growing up, Nike was everything. It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn’t mean anything unless it had a Swoosh.” And outside of his short hook up with adidas, “The 6ix God” hasn’t strayed otherwise. Therefore, in the spirit of Virgil Abloh and Stussy, it makes sense Drizzy would also get the chance to do his own take on some classic Nike footwear as part of that deal, too.

There has been news of a pending Nike x OVO collab since June of last year, and the project is scheduled for release this summer. So this might finally be some of the proof we need to see that it’s coming together.

Shown and then quickly removed from @ovomark‘s Instagram stories, the close-up photo of the white-on-white Air Force One’s don’t reveal too much besides a white “OVO” stitched beneath the Swoosh. And from what we can see so far, there’s not much else in the way of anything different on the sneaker yet, not even the OVO owl logo.

Neither Drake nor any of his personnel confirmed if it was a genuine prototype or just a hyped one-off. Details remain scant when it comes to further details about the shoe’s design, a firm release date, or any other potential colorways. But maybe talk of the shoe will placate the fans who are still waiting on his delayed album, Certified Lover Boy; however, instead, see that Drake’s been filming State Farm commercials and are none too pleased about it.