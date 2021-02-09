SheaMoisture’s New Expanded Men’s Collection Is Part of Its Multi-Platform Commitment To Black Men

SheaMoisture is here to make sure that the long unmet grooming needs of Black men are finally met.

The company announced Tuesday (Feb.9) its new expanded men’s collection consisting of an extensive assortment of bath, body, and hair care products, which is just one pillar of its multi-platform commitment to Black men. With the new collection’s announcement, SheaMoisture also announced a new digital content series highlighting Black men’s multidimensionality and a $1 million investment to support their dreams.

Speaking on the brand’s new commitment towards Black men, SheaMoisture CEO Cara Sabin said:

“SheaMoisture is proud to invest in and support Black men. Long committed to serving the women in our community, we are excited and humbled by the opportunity to now launch these initiatives. Understanding all too well the biases and challenges that confront our men, SheaMoisture is uniquely positioned to address and provide solutions specifically for them. With intention and purpose, we launch this effort and are hopeful for the impact we can have in our communities.”

The new collection, which is now available at retailers like Target and Walmart, is made using the brands “award-winning innovations and formulation expertise, and its history and understanding of the community it serves” and includes:

Avocado Butter & Manuka Honey Conditioner

Raw Shea Butter & Mafura Oil Bar Soap, Body Wash, and Shampoo

Himalayan Salt & Volcanic Ash Body Wash

Coconut Oil & Maca Root Conditioner

Neroli & Vetiver Bar Soap and Body Wash

SheaMoisture’s #MyStoryMyPower digital docuseries that live on the brand’s Instagram and YouTube accounts dedicated to the men’s collection celebrate the “fullness and diversity of Black men.” Black men speak openly and candidly about mental health, family, and being Black men in America in each video.

Finally, SheaMoisture is also putting its money where its mouth is. The brand is well-known for its ongoing support for the dreams of Black women. Now that will also be the case for Black men. SheaMoisture announced it would scale its Community Commerce program a $1 million multi-year commitment to fund and invest in Black men. The brand will give grants and investments to Black male entrepreneurs “who are disrupting conventional norms and are defying conventions ascribed to them while working to support and create wealth in their communities.”

Details about how men can apply for funding and entrepreneurial support will be released in March, along with the organizations and partners’ names as part of SheaMoisture’s announcement.

Salute to SheaMoisuter!

Photo: SheaMoisture