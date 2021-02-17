McDonald’s Taps Producer Tay Keith for Crispy Chicken Sandwich Limited-Edition Capsule

McDonald’s is deep in its marketing bag. To highlight the arrival of its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Golden Arches tapped producer Tay Keith to be part of its “Crispy Chicken Sandwich Drop” that includes new music as well as a limited-edition capsule collection of gear.

The “Crispy Chicken Sandwich Drop” will be available exclusively at CHKNDrop.com starting Feb. 18 at 12pm ET for $5.00. If you choose to get down you will be granted early access to the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich—which comes in Crispy, Spicy and Deluxe versions—starting on Feb. 23, a day before its nationwide availability.

Besides the food, you’ll also get a new track from Tay Keith, who produced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Drake’s “Nonstop,” on 7″ vinyl. There is also a limited-edition hoodie with “crispyjuicytender” graphics and a waveform design of Keith’s track going up one of its sleeves.

“We know fans can’t wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we’re celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other,” said McDonald’s VP of U.S. Communications David Tovar in a statement. “We’re excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can’t get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu.”

If you’re not able to get early access, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich will hit nationwide menus beginning February 24.

Some of McDonald’s recent drops included collections with Travis Scott and Bad Bunny.

Check out detailed photos of the goods below. What about that turntable, though?