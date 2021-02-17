Will The Rock Run For President? Here’s What He Says His Decision Depends On…

So far, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had an incredible career and, if his latest ventures are any indication, we’d say he has zero plans of slowing down.

The famed athlete and thespian, who topped Forbes’ Highest Paid Actors list two years in a row, is in the middle of promo for his autobiographical sitcom, Young Rock, due Tuesday, February 23. The show centers around The Rock’s upbringing as he learns about the world of wrestling and rises from poverty to become the superstar we know and love today. At the end of each half-hour episode, The Rock is also seen in mock interviews as he fictitiously campaigns for the 2032 U.S. presidency, USA Today reports.

According to a recent interview with the outlet, the proud family man wouldn’t mind being the leader of the free world in real life either — and has actually considered the job seriously. But, the People’s Champ, says it’s ultimately up to the people.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he reportedly told USA Today, adding “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

What do you think? Can you see The Rock as President of the United States? Chime in with your thoughts and be sure to check out his new sitcom when it airs next week on NBC.