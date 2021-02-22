Milagro Tequila Has You Covered For #NationalMargaritaDay With Four Fresh Recipes

The Monday blues are a real thing, but this Monday is unlike any other.

Once you clock out of your last Zoom meeting today, there’s cause to celebrate because it’s National Margarita Day. And thanks to the good folks over at Milagros Tequila, we’ve got the perfect recipes to make sure your post-work wind down is top-notch.

Milagro Tequila may be pretty new to the tequila world since it was established just in 1997, but with its ability to meld classic and traditional methods and flavors along with its penchant for looking into the future to change the way people think of tequilas, it won several awards.

There’s no better way to explain how they mix the past and future than with what the brand calls its Freshest Margarita, Spicy Verde Margarita, Cucumber Watermelon, Margarita, Cilantro Margarita. You can check out all the recipes below and try out whichever you’re feeling the most.

Freshest Margarita

INGREDIENTS

•2 PARTS MILAGRO SILVER

•3/4 PART AGAVE NECTAR

•1 PART FRESH LIME JUICE

PREPARATION:

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Spicy Verde Margarita

INGREDIENTS

•1 PART MILAGRO SILVER

•1 PART ANCHO REYES VERDE

•3/4 PART FRESH LIME JUICE

•1/2 PART AGAVE NECTAR

PREPARATION:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a poblano chile and salted rim.

Cucumber Watermelon Margarita

INGREDIENTS

•2 PARTS MILAGRO SILVER

•1 PART FRESH LIME JUICE

•3/4 PART AGAVE NECTAR

•4 WATERMELON CHUNKS

•2 SLICES CUCUMBER

PREPARATION:

Muddle watermelon &cucumber in a Boston shaker, add remaining ingredients. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with Tajin and watermelon and cucumber spears

Cilantro Margarita

INGREDIENTS:

•2PARTS MILAGRO AÑEJO

•1 PART FRESH LIME JUICE

•3/4 PART AGAVE NECTAR

•FRESH CILANTRO

PREPARATION:

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel, cilantro, and smoked salt rim.