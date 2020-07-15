Video Conferencing Service Zoom Is Finally Helping You Step Up Your Work From Home Setup

Zoom, a video-conferencing company, has made out like a bandit during this pandemic.

With the transition to remote working and working from home, Zoom saw their users grow exponentially. According to their recent earnings report, Zoom went from 10 million daily users to over 300 million in a four-month span from December of 2019 to April of 2020 due to the coronavirus-enforced shifts.

With the profits from that beginning to role in, Zoom is ready to expand its brand. In a recent announcement, it has been revealed they will be rolling out a new product called “Zoom for Home.” This will consist of both a software interface as well as a line of hardware devices that are made specifically for those who work from home. The design will be tailored for those business professionals, but it is believed others will be able to use it as well.

Zoom won’t be alone in this venture, they’re teaming up with hardware manufacturer DTEN to make products that would typically be in conference rooms available for your home. The name of the product will be the Zoom for Home DTEN ME. The all-in-one device comes with three built-in wide-angle cameras, an 8-microphone array, and a touch screen display that you can use for presentations, whiteboarding and annotation. It’s similar to a smart display or smartboard but in a smaller, more manageable size.

“The hardware has to be an all-in-one thing, without a lot of assembly,” said Jeff Smith, who currently serves as the head of Zoom Rooms. Smith contrasts that to other enterprise-level setups that often require multiple pieces of hardware like separate cameras, soundboards, and monitors.

The setup and installation of the product depend on precisely what you will be using it for. If you are working for a corporate type job with an IT department, they should be more than able to set that up for you.

If you are self-employed, the process is equally as simple. All you have to do is sync your personal calendars in the settings, and your device will be all you need for your daily work schedule.

Equally as important as simplicity is affordability. Smith acknowledges that it is not practical t work stations that cost thousands of dollars for employees, that’s not affordable. So the Zoom for Home DTEN ME is priced at about $599. While Zoom for Home lacks some of the more consumer favorites like YouTube and smart home controls, it still serves a very crucial purpose in the changing world of social distancing.

The product is expected to incorporate more features later, but the Zoom for Home DTEN ME is available for pre-order now and is expected to ship in August.

Just remember to be aware of your background at all times, and please put some pants on.