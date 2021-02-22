Aurora James, Melissa King & More Tapped For ‘Generation Good’ Gap Campaign [Photos]

Clothing and accessories retailer Gap has announced a new spring campaign, in which the company is highlighting agents of positive change.

A reinterpretation of Gap’s ‘Individuals of Style’ campaign and photographed by Mark Seliger, Generation Good reflects on unique creatives and trailblazers filling “the gap: the space in between, in which new things — good things — can happen.”

“This campaign captures an all-new era of GENERATION GOOD – culture-shapers and creatives using their voices to inspire the next generation. Grammy-nominated artist Michael Kiwanuka’s ‘You Ain’t The Problem,’ offers an empowering soundtrack of self-love. Acting on the shared values of inclusion, diversity, sustainability and community, these ground breakers are changing the paradigm, propelling a real shift in how we show up, represent, listen and learn across generations,” the company says of the Gap Adult campaign video via press release. The campaign also spans across Gap Teen.

Amongst those highlighted are 15 Percent Pledge founder and activist Aurora James, Trans community leader D’Jamel Young, 14-year-old clean water activist and philanthropist Mari Copeny, 16-year-old anti-bullying activist and speaker Nandi Hildebrand, and more. “I think the world is really ready for a rebirth and we’re about to show how many beautiful colors we developed while we were cocooning. And we’re really ready to take off and fly. And it’s going to be really beautiful,” James told Gap.

