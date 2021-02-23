Tiger Woods Rescued From Car Crash With Jaws Of Life & Rushed To Hospital

Famous golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash Tuesday morning in Rolling Hills, California.

Little information is known of Woods’ injuries, but footage of the wreck reveals that his car flipped off the road, and he needed to be removed with the jaws of life. Woods was the lone person in the car when the accident occurred around 7 a.m.

Mark Steinberg, Woods’ lifetime agent spoke to Golf Digest to offer up some information on how the 45-year-old is holding up, tweeting, “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery, and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Sheriff’s officials say the car was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed and sustained “major damage.”

In 2017, Woods was infamously arrested in 2017 when he fell asleep in his car while idling in the traffic lane. He told the police that he had been under the influence of pain meds, likely due to the number of major back surgeries he’d endured.

He rose to prominence after the mishap and won the 2019 Masters, and hopefully, he is once again able to come back to the sport he loves.