Pharrell and Warby Parker Join Forces to Release Quirky Limited Edition “Winston” Glasses

Eyewear manufacturer Warby Parker recently teamed up with Pharrell Williams‘ media collective i am OTHER and released a special version of their popular Winston line.

Unlike your standard colorways for spectacles, this limited edition set is jet black with a bright band of yellow at the bridge of the nose, the company’s “humorous riff on taped-up glasses, now a bright symbol of happy, ambitious individualism.” And to finish it all, the case is engraved with the inspirational mission statement of i am OTHER, “That which makes you different makes you special. Be other.”

The glasses are $95 and available for purchase on the Warby Parker site.

However, to further the message of individualism and happiness, the company also donated to Williams’ nonprofit YELLOW, which promotes education as the means to level the playing for all young people. Warby Parker supports YELLOW in its vision, having posted the following message about the organization: “They are teaching for the future, empowering children from all backgrounds to see themselves and the world through the YELLOW ‘Lens of Possibility.'”

Even more, the company traveled to Williams’ hometown of Virginia Beach and shared the glasses with four local creatives who exemplify the energy of this project: artist Hampton Boyer, textile sculptor Nastassja E. Swift, photographer Ali Jones, and skateboarder Lorenzo Johnson.

Starting February 25, the four-part YouTube Warby Parker x iaO x YELLOW Lens of Possibility Workshop Series will tell their stories and explore the themes of “Community, Belonging, OTHER and Possibility.” Kevin “Mr. Positivity” Carroll, author of the motivational self-help book What’s Your Red Rubber Ball?!, will host the series, and he invites you to “listen, learn, and find yours.”

