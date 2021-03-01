Supreme Officially Announces Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration– And They’re Releasing Soon

The return of the Supreme Nike Dunk is officially upon us.

In the early aughts, when Nike‘s SB program was at its most high, the collaborations were occurring left and right. Many of those pairs are still sought after, and few have even returned. The next to get dusted off is the lauded Supreme Nike’s SB Dunk Low.

The colors are different, but they fit the originals’ mold, with a simple color change on the upper, a metallic gold stars pattern on the center side panel, and black laces. Instead of hi-tops, the four pairs –which come in Black, Mean Green, Hyper Blue, and Barkroot Brown– are all lows and feature the debossed croc pattern we’ve all fallen in love with.

To set the kicks off, there are gold “SUPREME” lace dubraes, “WORLD FAMOUS/SUPREME/NIKE” hangtags, and cobranded insoles that include the famed box logo in its signature red.

Nike and Supreme are not wasting any time, as the pack of sneakers is set to release stateside on March 4 and Japan on March 6. As of publication, a retail price has not been announced.

Get a better look at the collection below, and let us know what colorway you’re feeling the most.