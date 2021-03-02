Kevin Hart Jumps Into The Sports Energy Drink Business With Investment In Nutrabolt

FunnyMan Kevin Hart can do more than make you laugh; he’s also got the ability to grow his brand to astronomical heights.

The comedian used his career as a stand-up comedian to eventually establish HartBeat Productions, which hosts other comedian’s sets, movies like Night School, a film deal with Universal Studios, and the show Real Husbands of Hollywood.

But aside from his comedic career, Hart’s also been turning his health around and has been hard at work in the gym while eating healthy. Now he’s mending the two worlds with his latest investment into sports-supplement in Nutrabolt. Hart is a fan of the brand’s C4 line –something he uses daily– which consists of energy supplements to make those rigorous gym days a bit easier.

“This isn’t a promo opportunity,” Hart told CNBC. “This isn’t just an ambassador play. This isn’t one foot in, one foot out. This is really about merging my real lifestyle with a product that I genuinely use.”

Hart joins the Nutrabolt team at the right time, thanks to a renewed interest in healthy lifestyles and all that plays into it. In 2020, the C4 beverage line’s retail sales increased by 163% and saw retail sales reach nearly $650 million.

“We have been looking for someone to help carry the brand story and exemplify everything that C4 stands for,” Nutrabolt CEO Doss Cunningham said. “We felt because he already uses our product, we could tell a great story about that achiever, the fitness moment, and even moments beyond fitness. So, it’s just really a great partnership.”

Hart made the purchase through his private investment firm, and while the financial details of the deal weren’t made public, the 41-year-old will also serve as a brand ambassador for the company’s C4 products.