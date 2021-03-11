Rick Ross Pays $3.5M Cash For Amar’e Stoudemire’s Florida Mansion

Rick Ross has just added another lavish property to his growing real estate portfolio and plopped down a king’s ransom for it. “Rozay” dropped a cool $3.5 million – in cash – to acquire the 2.3-acre Southwest Ranches estate from fellow Floridian and former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire. Just as noteworthy, the entire deal was closed in four days, the fastest turnaround in the exclusive gated community’s history.

With its ultra-high ceilings and doorways clocking in at the same height as an NBA regulation rim, the 7,361-square-foot single-story main house has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and white marble floors. The smaller guest house measures 1,314-square-feet, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, and a kitchen and living room as well. Additionally, the estate also comes with a hidden movie theater, a nine-car garage, and its own porte-cochère so Rozay can accommodate almost any of the vehicles from his extensive collection.

Ross told PEOPLE Magazine, “It’s a sprawling estate in a very secluded area.” And similar to the acknowledgment of the property’s previous owner, Ross noted, “From the moment I stepped inside, I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail.”

This newest acquisition is in addition to Ross’ already massive Fayetteville, GA property, 30 minutes outside Atlanta. At 254 acres (or 235 acres, depending on whom you ask), and with its 12 bedrooms spread over a 45,000-square-foot mansion, the “largest residence in Georgia” was transformed into Prince Akeem’s palatial Zamunda abode for Coming 2 America. And the 109-room estate on which it sits was used throughout the movie to recreate many other scenes from the Prince’s fictional homeland as well.