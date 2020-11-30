Health Is Wealth: Rick Ross Partners With Virtual Healthcare Platform JetDoc

As virtual healthcare becomes more popular, Rick Ross is getting in on a new service.

Dubbed JetDoc, the digital healthcare platform that connects you with a licensed healthcare professional in minutes. Rozay is not only a partner with the new service, but the Miami-born rapper will also appear in creative campaigns, digital and television ads, and other promo to make sure people know that healthcare can be fast and accessible.

In the past few years, Ross has taken his health very seriously after a few scares. He’s adjusted his eating habits, and with the help of working out, he’s lost over a hundred pounds. Since he leads such a hectic life, a platform like JetDoc that can connect him with health care professionals is something that he’s interested in.

“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle. Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office,” explains Rick Ross. “To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands.”

At such a pivotal time in the healthcare industry because of the coronavirus pandemic, founder Tommy Duncan wanted to keep the service affordable, so it’s just $20 for a one-time virtual urgent care visit or a $10 unlimited monthly membership. And to push people to use the service as early adopters, there are free virtual doctor visits available on the site for now. Jetdoc members will also receive a free Jetdoc DiscountRx Card, which could land you up to 85% off retail prices for prescription medication at most major pharmacies.

“Healthcare isn’t just a passion for me, it’s a must,” says Duncan, a veteran in the healthcare field. “I had a stroke when I was 30, and despite working in the industry, I still had difficulty in getting proper care. So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission, and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.”

For more information on JetDoc, visit the site here.