Trey Songz Fans Reevaluating Fandom After Video of Him Sharing Spit With Two Women Hits Twitter

Trey Songz’s behavior during this pandemic has been highly suspect.

Twitter users woke up on The Lord’s day to see Mr. Steal Yo Girl trending. Unfortunately, it has nothing to do with music, but mainly his actions. He already had the ladies on the internet clutching their pearls when a sex clip of him getting mouth service “leaked” on the timelines.

Now, more than likely, some of those same women are in disgust after a video of the r&b crooner spitting in the mouths of two women hit Twitter timelines. Now we have no clue if this video is recent or if it’s content for his OnlyFans page, But if it is, is this what you’re really paying to see?

Anyway, I woke up to Trey Songz spitting in two hoes mouth this morning, wbu? pic.twitter.com/layMAnPY38 — 𝕜𝕪𝕟 (@_MacKyn) March 14, 2021

While the mere act itself is just disgusting, there is also the fact that we are still in the middle of a damn pandemic, and a video of himself performing an act such as spitting in someone’s mouth just doesn’t hit like he probably thought it would. A good portion of the reactions to Songz getting freaky with the ladies has his fans reminding him that the panny is still going on, and in our best *Cleveland Brown voice* that’s just nasty.

Trey Songz not in the middle of a pan dulce borracho pic.twitter.com/2LVlmGFMzi — SUGE Boxiana KNIGHT-BROWN (@LongLiveBoxiana) March 14, 2021

But, if you have been following Songz on social media since the pandemic, you would see he really hasn’t been a role model when it comes to following the safety guidelines put in place by the CDC to keep you safe. The “Neighbors Know My Name” singer tried to put on a concert in Ohio and just being his regular self despite catching COVID-19 himself back in 2020.

You can see more reactions to Trigga swapping spit with two women in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83