Indianapolis Man Kills 3 Adults & 1 Child Following Heated Argument Over Stimulus Check

Desperate times can lead to deadly desperate measures.

An Indianapolis man is suspected of killing three adults and 1 child following an argument with his girlfriend over a stimulus check. According to court documents, and one of the girlfriend’s relatives, Malik Halfacre, 25, believed he deserved a share of his girlfriend’s COVID-19 relief money.

Police revealed Saturday’s (Mar.13) deadly shootings followed a heated argument in a home where they discovered the bodies of Anthony Johnson, 35, Dequan Moore, 23, Tomeeka Brown, 44, and 7-year-old Eve Moore. Halfacre’s girlfriend managed to escape but was critically wounded.

More details from a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Marion County Superior Court revealed that Halfacre told officers following his Sunday (Mar.14) arrest that he and his girlfriend, identified as “J.M,” “were arguing because he wanted some of her stimulus check.”

“Mr. Halfacre admitted to shooting all of the deceased individuals in the house. He also said that after everyone was shot, he took the money, J.M.’s purse, and her car and left the scene,” with the couple’s 6-month-old daughter, the affidavit also revealed. The child was later found safe at the home of Halfacre’s sister, according to the affidavit.

Speaking with local news affiliate WXIN-TV, Wendy Johnson, a cousin of Halfacre’s girlfriend, revealed Halfacre demanded half of his girlfriend’s $1,400 check a day before the shooting, but her cousin told him no.

“She had just got her money, and he wanted half of her money,” Johnson told the news station. “She said, ‘No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything.’”

According to Johnson, her cousin tried to defuse the situation by offering him $450. He replied to her, “I’m gonna get that money.”

Halfacre’s sister told police officers that her brother “admitted to killing four people and told her details about how it happened” while dropping off his daughter. He was later found by law enforcement in an attic at his friend’s home about 4.5 miles away from the shooting scene.

Halfacre was being held Tuesday (Mar.16) at the Marion County Jail on four preliminary counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery.

Photo: Ted Soqui / Getty