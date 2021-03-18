LeBron James Announced As The Face Of PepsiCo’s New Mountain Dew Rise Energy Drink [Video]

Another week, another lucrative LeBron James announcement!

The famed athlete, businessman, and philanthropist, who signed an endorsement deal with PepsiCo earlier this year, will be the face of the beverage company’s new Mountain Dew Rise Energy drink. It’s described by PepsiCo as “a new kind of energy drink specifically formulated with ingredients to kick off the morning with a mental boost, immune support, and zero grams of added sugar.”

Via press release, James said “It’s important to me that I believe in the brands and products where I invest my time. When I first learned about the message behind the drink – the fact that every day is a chance to rise for all of us – that really resonated with me. The ability to rise and find motivation to do more and be more every single morning is powerful. I’m excited about the opportunity to bring that to life through this partnership with PepsiCo.”

Fabiola Torres (CMO and SVP, Energy Category, PepsiCo) adds:

“As energy beverages evolve to provide even more functional benefits, we’re excited to introduce the new MTN DEW RISE ENERGY for those looking for a morning boost with enhanced mental clarity and immune support that helps you conquer the morning to conquer the day. LeBron is the epitome of motivation and has achieved legendary status by seizing every morning. He not only continues to excel on and off the court but has dedicated his life to help others rise as well.”

Check out Pepsi’s rendering of MTN Dew Rise Energy, in several flavors, below.