Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson Accussed of Sexual Assault By Nine Women

Disgruntled Houston Texans’ quarterback, Deshaun Watson, could be in some serious trouble.

The biggest issue on Watson’s plate at one time was trying to get the Houston Texans to move him to one of the teams on his list of possible trade destinations. Now, he is worrying about multiple sexual assault allegations levied against him.

TMZ reports that attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the three women who sacked the QB with sexual misconduct lawsuits, now says that number has jumped to nine with several other women also making similar allegations.

Per TMZ: