Autographed JAY-Z Trading Card Breaks All-Time Record For A Non-Sports Trading Card

JAY-Z can add another milestone to his list of accomplishments he can boast about in his songs.

A trading card featuring the 51-year-old hip-hop star/mogul and his autograph broke the record for a non-sports trading sale during an auction that took place over the weekend. So how much did the card sell for exactly? Well, someone really needed to add it to their collection, dropping an astounding $105,780.

In a post on Instagram, SlabStox Sports Trading Card wrote, “This is a public service announcement… a Jay-Z Topps Chrome Superfractor RC Auto 1/1 just sold for $105,780 via @goldinauctions. That marks the all-time record for a non-sports/TCG card.”

According to an earlier Golding Auctions listing post, that’s a huge come up being the card was originally at a bid of $2,200 before the price climbed. While the Jigga trading card fetching over $100K is impressive for a non-athlete, it pales compared to what sports memorabilia fetches on regular.

Two 1986 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan Rookie Cards were sold by Goldin Auctions for $738,000 each. But even his Airness was beaten out. A 2017 Panini National Treasures #161 Patrick Mahomes Signed Patch Rookie Card sold for $861,000, making it the most expensive football card ever sold.

So if you just happen to have a rare piece of sports history like the rim the late Kobe Bryant used to hoop on as a kid, which sold recently for $37,000, or his childhood home, which sold for $810,000, you better look into selling it because it could be a much-needed come up.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83