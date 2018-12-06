Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Last-Minute Buys That Will Make You A Rockstar This Christmas

‘Tis the season to wait ’til the last minute.
We know there are more than a few of you who still have yet to do your holiday shopping, so we’ve created a straight-forward, foolproof gift guide that even the Grinch couldn’t mess up. These 25 picks at all price points are the perfect presents for everyone from your stoner friend to your bougie aunt. Check them out below, then get to shopping!
For the Guy on the Go
MCM Dieter Monogrammed Backpack ($695; mcmworldwide.com)
For the Boozy Bestie
Avión Extra Añejo Reserva 44 ($160; tequilaavion.com)
For Your Sneakerhead Sis
PUMA Basket Heart Patent Sneakers ($85; PUMA.com)
For The Music Lover
JBL Boombox ($449.95; JBL.com)
For the Fitness Buff
adidas Originals NMD_CS1 GTX Primeknit Sneakers ($230; adidas.com)
For The Hostess With the Mostest
Jonathan Adler Brass Tic-Tac-Toe Set ($195; jonathanadler.com)
For The Candy Addict
Sugarfina Gift Set and Trunk ($195; neimanmarcus.com)
For the Spliff Star
Jonathan Adler Weed Canister ($28; jonathanadler.com)
For The Art Collector
Sonic Edition Ice Cube Print ($300; MRPORTER.COM)
For The Urban Gent
Barneys New York x Timberland Boots ($190; Barneys.com)
For The Foodie
Kate Spade Make Room Food Storage ($25 for set; katespade.com)
For The Fragrance Fiend
Christian Louboutin Fragrance Set ($95 for set of 3; christianlouboutin.com)
For The Label Lover
Fendi Peonia Leather Studded Small Kani Handbag ($2,300; Fendi.com)
For The World Traveler
Louis Vuitton Horizon 50 Bag ($2,660; LouisVuitton.com)
For The Hot Mom
Diaboli Kill MILF Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold ($1,250; DiaboliKill.com)
For The Bearded Guy
Gucci Guilty Absolute Beard Oil ($42; bloomingdales.com)
For The Selfie Queen
IT Cosmetics for ULTA Brush Set ($58; ulta.com)
For The Hair Guru
Blown-A-OUAI By Dyson Set ($399; sephora.com)
For The Smooth Operator
Dior Sauvage Cologne ($57; macys.com)
For The Stylish Mixologist
The Beer Bible ($15.96; target.com), The Barber Book ($17.47; target.com) and The Bar Book ($16.99; target.com)
For The Sci-Fi Lover
Sphero R2-D2 ($179; bloomingdales.com)
For The Glamour Girl
HiMirror Plus smart mirror ($269; himirror.com)
For The Television Addict
Apple TV 4th Generation 32GB ($149.99; target.com)
For The Sports Enthusiast
The Elder Statesman + NBA Lakers Cashmere Scarf ($640; MRPORTER.com)
For the Tech Head
Apple AirPods wireless headphones ($159; apple.com)