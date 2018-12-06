wellness guide

Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Last-Minute Buys That Will Make You A Rockstar This Christmas

‘Tis the season to wait ’til the last minute. 

We know there are more than a few of you who still have yet to do your holiday shopping, so we’ve created a straight-forward, foolproof gift guide that even the Grinch couldn’t mess up.  These 25 picks at all price points are the perfect presents for everyone from your stoner friend to your bougie aunt. Check them out below, then get to shopping!

 

For the Guy on the Go

MCM Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of MCM / Courtesy of MCM

MCM Dieter Monogrammed Backpack ($695; mcmworldwide.com)

For the Boozy Bestie

Avion Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of Avión / Courtesy of Avión

Avión Extra Añejo Reserva 44 ($160; tequilaavion.com)

For Your Sneakerhead Sis

PUMA Gift. Guide

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

PUMA Basket Heart Patent Sneakers ($85; PUMA.com)

For The Music Lover

JBL Wireless Speakers

Source: Courtesy of JBL / Courtesy of JBL

JBL Boombox ($449.95; JBL.com)

For the Fitness Buff

adidas Originals NMD's

Source: Courtesy of adidas Orginals / Courtesy of adidas Originals

adidas Originals NMD_CS1 GTX Primeknit Sneakers ($230; adidas.com)

For The Hostess With the Mostest

Jonthan Adler Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of Jonathan Adler / Courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler Brass Tic-Tac-Toe Set ($195; jonathanadler.com)

For The Candy Addict

neiman marcus- holiday gift guide

Source: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus / Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Sugarfina Gift Set and Trunk ($195; neimanmarcus.com)

For the Spliff Star

Jonthan Adler Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of Jonathan Adler / Courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler Weed Canister ($28; jonathanadler.com)

For The Art Collector

MR.PORTER Holiday Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of MR.PORTER / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

Sonic Edition Ice Cube Print ($300; MRPORTER.COM)

For The Urban Gent

barneys holiday gift guide

Source: Courtesy of Barneys New York / Courtesy of Barneys New York

Barneys New York x Timberland Boots ($190; Barneys.com)

For The Foodie

Kate Spade Holiday Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of Kate Spade / Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Make Room Food Storage ($25 for set; katespade.com)

For The Fragrance Fiend

Christian Louboutin Holiday Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin / Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Fragrance Set ($95 for set of 3; christianlouboutin.com)

For The Label Lover

fendi holiday gift guide

Source: Courtesy of Fendi / Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi Peonia Leather Studded Small Kani Handbag ($2,300; Fendi.com)

For The World Traveler

Louis Vuitton holiday gift guide

Source: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Horizon 50 Bag ($2,660; LouisVuitton.com)

For The Hot Mom

Diaboli Kill Holiday Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of Diaboli Kill / Courtesy of Diaboli Kill

Diaboli Kill MILF Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold ($1,250; DiaboliKill.com)

For The Bearded Guy

Coty Holiday Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of Coty / Courtesy of Coty

Gucci Guilty Absolute Beard Oil ($42; bloomingdales.com)

For The Selfie Queen

Behrman Holiday Gift Guie

Source: Courtest of Behrman PR / Courtesy of Behrman PR

IT Cosmetics for ULTA Brush Set ($58; ulta.com)

For The Hair Guru

TL Communications Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of TL Communications / Courtesy of TL Communications

Blown-A-OUAI By Dyson Set ($399; sephora.com)

For The Smooth Operator

Behrman Holiday Gift Guie

Source: Courtest of Behrman PR / Courtesy of Behrman PR

Dior Sauvage Cologne ($57; macys.com)

For The Stylish Mixologist

Target Holiday Guft Guide

Source: Courtesy of Target / Courtesy of Target

The Beer Bible ($15.96; target.com), The Barber Book ($17.47; target.com) and The Bar Book ($16.99; target.com)

For The Sci-Fi Lover

Bloomingdale's Holiday Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s / Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

Sphero R2-D2 ($179; bloomingdales.com)

For The Glamour Girl

Hi Mirror Plus holiday gift guide

Source: Courtesy of Behrman PR / Courtesy of Behrman PR

HiMirror Plus smart mirror ($269; himirror.com)

For The Television Addict

Target Holiday Guft Guide

Source: Courtesy of Target / Courtesy of Target

Apple TV 4th Generation 32GB ($149.99; target.com)

For The Sports Enthusiast

 

MR.PORTER Holiday Gift Guide

Source: Courtesy of MR.PORTER / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

The Elder Statesman + NBA Lakers Cashmere Scarf ($640; MRPORTER.com)

For the Tech Head

Apple Headphone

Source: Courtesy of Apple / Courtesy of Apple

Apple AirPods wireless headphones ($159; apple.com)

