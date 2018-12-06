Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Last-Minute Buys That Will Make You A Rockstar This Christmas

‘Tis the season to wait ’til the last minute.

We know there are more than a few of you who still have yet to do your holiday shopping, so we’ve created a straight-forward, foolproof gift guide that even the Grinch couldn’t mess up. These 25 picks at all price points are the perfect presents for everyone from your stoner friend to your bougie aunt. Check them out below, then get to shopping!

For the Guy on the Go

MCM Dieter Monogrammed Backpack ($695; mcmworldwide.com)

For the Boozy Bestie

Avión Extra Añejo Reserva 44 ($160; tequilaavion.com)

For Your Sneakerhead Sis

PUMA Basket Heart Patent Sneakers ($85; PUMA.com)

For The Music Lover

JBL Boombox ($449.95; JBL.com)

For the Fitness Buff

adidas Originals NMD_CS1 GTX Primeknit Sneakers ($230; adidas.com)

For The Hostess With the Mostest

Jonathan Adler Brass Tic-Tac-Toe Set ($195; jonathanadler.com)

For The Candy Addict

Sugarfina Gift Set and Trunk ($195; neimanmarcus.com)

For the Spliff Star

Jonathan Adler Weed Canister ($28; jonathanadler.com)

For The Art Collector

Sonic Edition Ice Cube Print ($300; MRPORTER.COM)

For The Urban Gent

Barneys New York x Timberland Boots ($190; Barneys.com)

For The Foodie

Kate Spade Make Room Food Storage ($25 for set; katespade.com)

For The Fragrance Fiend

Christian Louboutin Fragrance Set ($95 for set of 3; christianlouboutin.com)

For The Label Lover

Fendi Peonia Leather Studded Small Kani Handbag ($2,300; Fendi.com)

For The World Traveler

Louis Vuitton Horizon 50 Bag ($2,660; LouisVuitton.com)

For The Hot Mom

Diaboli Kill MILF Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold ($1,250; DiaboliKill.com)

For The Bearded Guy

Gucci Guilty Absolute Beard Oil ($42; bloomingdales.com)

For The Selfie Queen

IT Cosmetics for ULTA Brush Set ($58; ulta.com)

For The Hair Guru

Blown-A-OUAI By Dyson Set ($399; sephora.com)

For The Smooth Operator

Dior Sauvage Cologne ($57; macys.com)

For The Stylish Mixologist

The Beer Bible ($15.96; target.com), The Barber Book ($17.47; target.com) and The Bar Book ($16.99; target.com)

For The Sci-Fi Lover

Sphero R2-D2 ($179; bloomingdales.com)

For The Glamour Girl

HiMirror Plus smart mirror ($269; himirror.com)

For The Television Addict

Apple TV 4th Generation 32GB ($149.99; target.com)

For The Sports Enthusiast

The Elder Statesman + NBA Lakers Cashmere Scarf ($640; MRPORTER.com)

For the Tech Head

Apple AirPods wireless headphones ($159; apple.com)