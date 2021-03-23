Proceeds from James Jean’s Limited Edition “Spring,” Print Will Go to the AAPI Community Fund

Tawainese-American painter James Jean will hold a 24-hour auction for a limited release of his newest work, Spring. In a 2015 interview with Neocha, he expressed how he has always felt like “an alien wherever I go. Though I grew up in the U.S., I’ve never truly felt at home there, and since my ability to read and speak Chinese is non-existent, I’ll never truly feel at home in Asia either.” However, the recent spate of attacks on Asians in the U.S. has driven Jean to commit a portion of the painting’s proceeds to the AAPI Community Fund.

Starting 8:00 AM PDT on Thursday, March 25, a fixed number of paintings will be sold for $500 apiece and at a maximum of two allowed per buyer. Adding to the artwork’s exclusivity is the fact that each painting of Spring will be handcrafted by Jean, to be individually numbered and autographed by him, and never to be reproduced.

The painting heralds an incoming vernal age, using some of the season’s symbols to allude to its yearly visit. “The Dowser traverses the chrysanthemum, seeking nectar. The birds expose the flower’s equator, revealing its aromatic syrups,” says the painting’s description. “In a prismatic celebration of Spring and its arrival, the birds and flower glisten with sculptural details, foiled linework, and dimensionally embellished drips and specks.”

According to the site, it will take six to eight weeks to fulfill the orders once they are all received, and each copy of Spring may have variations that are unique to it because of the one-by-one nature of the piece’s creation.

Over one decade ago, Jean provided the insight, “Keep making work even if you don’t know what you have to say. You’ll only find your voice through the struggle.” And so you can stand in solidarity against Asian-American and Pacific Islanders by signing up to be notified in advance of the run. There may be no more opportunity to obtain this one-of-a-kind masterwork after 7:59 AM PDT on Friday, March 26.