Nick Young Immediately Regrets Condemning Lil Nas X’s Satanic “Montero” Song

Lil Nas X has done it agian.

Ever since dropping Old Town Road alongside Billy Ray Cyrus in 2019, his star power has only grown. But that isn’t just a result of his ability to put out catchy songs, but also his ability to troll people on Twitter and cleverly responding to haters who try to clap back at him.

His latest song, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), dropped on Friday, and since X is seen in the video giving the devil a lapdance, Twitter was in an uproar. Naysayers were quick to say X was advertising for the Devil, and it wasn’t conservative enough for them. But to make things even more interesting, some celebrities also criticized him for the artistically expressive video– including Nick Young. The NBA player took to Twitter to question if he’d let his kids listen to the rapper ever again, tweeting, “My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I’m still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real.”

they shouldn’t be playing old town road anyway, we streaming call me by your name now 😌 https://t.co/jt6vr8KUbA — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

Lil Nas X snapped back that they should move on from the 2019 hit and stream the controversial “Call Me By Your Name” now.

In true Nick Young fashion, once he tweets something that he regrets, he says he was hacked, and this time was no different.

“I dnt want know SMOKE! imma say it first I AM SORRY @LilNasX I HOPE y’all believe in that kinda thing forgiveness … these Hackers keep getting me they need to stop,’ he tweeted.”Look y’all can beef with the devil all y’all want … I was hacked in the Name of Jesus …..”

I dnt want know SMOKE! imma say it first I AM SORRY @LilNasX I HOPE y’all believe in that kinda thing forgiveness … these Hackers keep getting me they need to stop — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 28, 2021

Look y’all can beef with the devil all y’all want … I was hacked in the Name of Jesus ….. — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 29, 2021

