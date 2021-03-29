Tune Squad Back! LeBron James, Lola Bunny, & More Star In New ‘Space Jam’ Posters [Photos]

The original Space Jam movie, starring Michael Jordan, is a precious classic that brought so much happiness to so many households. Following news LeBron James would pick up where MJ left off in a new Space Jam flick, character posters have been unveiled.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is due in theaters and on HBO Max this summer, July 16. The posters feature Lola and Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, the Tasmanian Devil, Road Runner, and Speedy Gonzalez. Check those out below.

If you’re wondering what to expect from the long-anticipated sequel, director Malcolm D. Lee told Entertainment Weekly it won’t simply be LeBron teaming up with the Tune Squad. In the second installment, the NBA champ is trying to save his son after they’re sucked into the WB “server-verse.” But, to do so, Bron Bron needs help from the Looney Tunes and must first navigate the studio’s most famous films to locate them. Check out Lee’s full interview here.

