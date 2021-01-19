LeBron James Finally Dropped A Sneak Peek of “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

It’s been twenty-five years since Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny, and the Tune Squad defeated the Monstars and rescued the Looney Tunes from eternal enslavement at Moron Mountain.

Now, in the long-awaited sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy, written and produced by Ryan Coogler (of Black Panther fame and who also produced the upcoming movie Judas and the Black Messiah), we see LeBron James reteam with that “wascally wabbit” to save his son Bronny from a villainous computer program named Al-G Rhythm and reassemble the squad to take on “digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA‘s biggest stars as the entire world watches.”

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. leaked clips from the movie, and it appears Bugs and King James are in shock as they encounter who-knows-what Al-G threw their way. But while LeBron looks like he’s upped his acting chops since Just Wright, the photo has taken a life of its own and spawning all kinds of memes, especially on Twitter. From “When the Monstar that stole MPJ’s talent starts telling you their thoughts on the election and vaccines” to “The side of the backboard when Paul George throw a corner 3,” it looks like social media is having a field day.

When the Monstar that stole MPJ's talent starts telling you their thoughts on the election and vaccines pic.twitter.com/3c1rGimX9m — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 16, 2021

When you're already down 20 to the Lakers and see AC and THT about to sub in pic.twitter.com/xIWhQMYcVD — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) January 16, 2021

However, in the midst of all the humor and fun, James would not want for the movie’s inspirational message to get lost. “The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

Hopefully, we’ll finally get to see what had James and Bugs so spooked. Space Jam: A New Legacy is scheduled for release in theaters on July 16, 2021, and HBO Max.