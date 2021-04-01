$1 Million Raised For Family Of Uber Eats Driver Killed In Carjacking [Details]

After Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar was killed in a Washington, D.C. carjacking back in March, his family started a GoFundMe. They’ve now raised $1,051, 250 total and have stopped taking donations.

Last month, two teenage girls attempted to carjack Anwar. In a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department, given to PEOPLE, authorities said the minors “assaulted the victim with a taser while carjacking the victim which resulted in a motor vehicle accident.” The full incident, which resulted in Anwar’s death, was caught on camera in a disturbing video that has been viewed millions of times… watch it here, if you can stomach it.

In the GoFundMe started by Anwar’s family, they describe him as a “hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family,” adding “Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly.”

The two girls, ages 13 and 15, have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, according to police. NBC Washington reports Anwar is survived by his wife, two adult children in the United States, and an adult son and four grandchildren in Pakistan. We are keeping his loved ones in our prayers at this time. May Anwar rest in peace.