Romeo Miller Recounts Being Held At Gunpoint After Police Pull Him Over

It hasn’t even been a week, and another Black celebrity is sharing their story of being racially profiled.

This time, its rapper and actor Romeo recounted the story of being pulled over by the police, who eventually held a gun into his face thinking he was “just some random Black dude.” The startling events occurred near UCLA’s campus, cite Blavity via The Mix.

“In UCLA, you get pulled over there, you better have that camera recording because they don’t play no games,” Miller said. “The guy pulled me over at gunpoint, a Black cop, and he was like ‘Is this a stolen vehicle.’ I’m like ‘Relax. Just come check my registration and get my driver’s license.’”

Miller then said that the officer initially had no idea who he was but assumed that the car was stolen, but his tone completely changed once he became aware of who he was.

“When he saw it was me, he said ‘Oh, Romeo Miller? Oh, you good. I thought you were just some random Black dude.’ It’s scary for me because my brothers ain’t famous,” Romeo explained. “They bigger than me at 6’4,” 6’5.” These guys are intimidated by Black men.”

Michael Rainey Jr., aka Tariq from the hit show “Power,” shared a video of an encounter with a police officer. He claims that the officer had his hand on the gun and didn't instruct him why he was being stopped. Michael claims that he was pulled over because of his nice car. pic.twitter.com/FGiSFTSQIM — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 26, 2021

This story comes just days after Michael Rainey Jr. –who plays Tariq on Power— recounted the police pulling him over for a reason still unknown.

“This guy was bout to shoot me I swear that camera saved my life,” Rainey wrote on social media about the incident. “Look what he does as soon as he looks into the lens. someone please send me his precinct or whatever if you know. These power tripping ass police need they badge taken. Unlawful traffic stop.”

Thankfully, the two men were unharmed by the police, but this shows that Black men are still being targeted by law enforcement despite status.