Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Ride Out For DMX as He Battles For His Life In Hospital

Over the weekend, rap legend DMX was hospitalized after suffering from a heart attack disputedly brought on by a drug overdose. And prayers came in from fans worldwide and other music icons like T.I., Diddy, and Missy Elliott. But on Easter Sunday, a uniquely special moment occurred when Dark Man X was paid a visit by the Ruff Ryders motorcycle gang. They came to shower him with love and support as they played a bunch of his hits on Post Road, right across the street from the hospital.

“On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues,” the rapper’s family said through a publicist. “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.” Hot 97’s Lisa Evers was on the scene to record some Ruff Ryders crew members as they parked across the blasted DMX’s 2003 smash “Where The Hood At?”

Since he fell ill, there have been conflicting reports concerning DMX’s updated status. At one point, an unofficial statement was made by the rapper’s longtime attorney, Murray Richman, that X was breathing on his own and recovering. However, Richman put out another statement afterward to say the previous information he told was incorrect and that DMX was unfortunately still in a coma and on a ventilator.

Richman said he has no information as to what led to the cardiac arrest, but there are plans for a vigil on Easter Monday evening, starting at 5 p.m. EST.

We will keep you posted as news develops in this terrible situation. And we, along with the rest of the hip-hop community, continue to keep our prayers strong for Dark Man X.