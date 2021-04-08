Netflix Reportedly Bought a New Kanye West Documentary for $30 Million

According to an article from Billboard, Netflix reportedly dropped $30 million on a documentary about Kanye West, and it supposedly contains “never-before-seen footage and home videos” compiled from over the last two decades of the entertainer’s life. The project is set to air in multiple parts and will be helmed by the duo of Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who also directed the third version of Ye’s “Jesus Walks” music video and his video for “Through the Wire.” Creative Control, the company owned by Coodie & Chike, will co-produce the project with TIME’s film and TV arm, TIME Studios.

West himself will not be directly associated with the still-unnamed docuseries, but a source close to the project considers his permission to be filmed by the men for over twenty years as its tacit approval. Simmons’ friendship with West should allow viewers a close-and-personal look at West’s rise to fame and how he has made his dent in the world at large.

The series will also share critical moments in his narrative arc like his mother Donda’s death and his failed 2020 run at the Oval Office. However, it’s uncertain if the series will address his latest marital woes with estranged celebutante wife Kim Kardashian. Albeit, no official timetable has been given for the project, and neither Netflix nor West have released any statement about its legitimacy.

News of the supposed Netflix deal broke around the same period that rumors popped up of another Kanye documentary being shopped around Hollywood. Former New York City police officer, Chippendale’s performer, and part-time actor Steve Stanulis has some Ye stories on which he would also like to cash in.

Five years ago, Stanulis has a brief stint as Kanye’s bodyguard, and Stanulis’ retelling of his experiences with the rapper earned him two lawsuits from West’s legal team. As of now, though, Stanulis is “still in discussions with multiple platforms” about his movie but has yet to find a buyer.