Derrick Rose Teases Upcoming adidas Collaboration With Kanye West

Two of Chicago’s names are seemingly gearing up to drop something special.

It’s no secret Kanye West loves himself some Derrick Rose. He made it perfectly clear on the remix of fellow Chicago native Chief Keef’s anthem “Don’t Like.” Rose decided to return the appreciation and give the troubled billionaire his flowers in a lengthy Instagram post while teasing an upcoming project with G.O.O.D Music general.

In the caption of the post that features photos of Rose and West in go-carts, Ye surrounded by a plethora of his YEEZY designs and a tease of the upcoming project the New York Knicks guard showered the rapper with nothing with praise and detailed an experience he and his lady had with West and his team that eventually led to the “Good Life” crafter securing his blockbuster deal with the GAP.

“Big bro team walks in and say they have to talk business and me and my Queen were about to leave the room and give them their space to talk business. He told us to not leave… G shit!,” Rose revealed. His team was telling him to really think about the decision becuz it was going to be time consuming and he had a lot on his plate at that time. Next day we get on the plane to head back home and we seen that he did the GAP deal.”

Rose also used the post to highlight West’s accomplishments.

“I been watching Ye from a far my whole life. Watched EVERY interview and move he made and loved how God, self belief and that Chicago toughness, plus that soulful touch got him through all the bullshit that was in front of him. I’m a student of Success and it’s been a blessing to watch dude. His story is Amazing…. Started rappin in 3rd grade, started drawing in 7 grade, Got a graphic computer and sound program right after that. Used to run back home after school to make beats. At 14 he was cutting hair and started sampling music but didn’t have the bread becuz it cost 2000 back then. First sample was James Brown, heard Common Take it Easy track on the radio and said he had to meet him. Met No I.D and he showed him how to work the SP1200 and showed him how to take his sampling to another level. Car cash then got evicted two month later and moved to Newark. Met Beanie at the Baseline Club and started playing him beats then Hov walked in. Hiphop told him to play Hov the beats and he pick the Ain’t no love and Never change beats and the rest was history. Coming from chi you give people their space and try not to be a fuckin goofy but I got to give dude his flowers. What he represents is way bigger then money Forbes. FOH! He’s from Chicago and we are use to people trying to shit on us. The environment is full of THAT hate you showed. Who really cares if it’s 1 or 6 BILLION lol. He represents Black Opulence and we love Ye for that and always will. People hate on him but deeeeeep down you know it’s inspiring. Peace and love King.”

Rose didn’t share much about the collaboration except the one photo. Rumors about the two Chicagoans working together on sneakers have been floating for months, and this is the first confirmation from Rose himself. Last year in August, during one of his infamous Twitter rants, West shared a photo of a rather interesting-looking (ugly) sneaker sample he said that was coming soon.

YZY D Rose coming soon 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SqHdj4SUrg — ye (@kanyewest) August 9, 2020

Rose’s wife shared a video of herself rocking the YEEZY x D. Rose sample on Instagram as well, and they didn’t do much to persuade people into buying them.

We will patiently wait to see exactly what beautiful dark and twisted footwear West is cooking up for the Rose.

Photo: Nic Antaya / Getty