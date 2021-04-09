Soul of a Man: DMX’s Best Acting Performances

The music world lost a great today.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, is a rap legend that hailed from Yonkers, New York. He first jumped onto the music scene in the mid-1990s and became a certified talent by release 3 classic albums —It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, … And Then There Was X– in a matter of 18 months.

But while he was still atop the music game, his fame grew even more when he decided to become an actor. It began with hood classic Belly alongside fellow rap great Nas in 1998 and ended in 2020 with the lead role in Fast and Fierce: Death Race. Plus, who can forget DMX and Aaliyah in Romeo Must Die?

While DMX’s gravely distinctive voice, honest lyrics, and gritty music videos will surely be missed by all music fans alike, we decided to take a look back at some of X’s best acting roles.

Peep the list below to see if your favorites were featured.