Too Dope: Ben Baller Designs A “TV Pixelation” Grill For Kid Cudi [Video]

Kid Cudi and Ben Baller teamed up on some fire recently.

It looks like Cudi was in the market for a grill that is as unique as he is — and who better to deliver on that than famed jeweler Ben Baller? Hitting social media with photos, Ben said Cudi wanted his new piece to mirror a “tv pixelation pattern.” See his tweets and a closer look at Cudi’s grill below.

I made my bro Cudi the First Diamond TV Pixel Snow grill for #SNL to match his dress 👗🥶💎https://t.co/uiweTBpSUM — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) April 11, 2021

A closer look. I’ll post professional pics on Monday. Maybe 🤔 😂

Now where is that idiot who said I must feel stupid for posting a stock pic 🤦🏻‍♂️ bro it’s literally the artwork inspo that Scott gave me. 📺🥶💎 pic.twitter.com/2T52q3dhks — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) April 11, 2021

Apparently, filling the order was extremely “tedious.”

“For any jeweler who follows me. You already know how f*cking much of a pain in the *ss it was to set the stones to match that impossible tv pixelation pattern. Tedious work that drove me mad. 3,000 diamonds total,” Ben tweeted, with a laughing emoji.

As Ben mentioned on Twitter, Kid Cudi’s grill order also came with a request for Planeteer rings. The new jewels were meant to compliment Cudi’s SNL look, designed by Virgil Abloh.

If you missed it, Cudi’s performance went viral because he opted to wear a dress. Tune in below.