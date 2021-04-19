Scottie Pippen Reveals His Eldest Son Antron Has Passed Away At 33

A tragedy has struck the Pippen family.

Basketball legend and 6-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen took to Twitter to reveal the sad news that his eldest son, Antron, has passed away. Like his father, Antron played basketball in college and had dreams of making it to the pros. Antron was 33 years old at the time of his passing, and he is the only child Scottie shared with ex-wife Karen McCollum.

Scottie didn’t reveal the cause of death but left a very touching message on Instagram, saying that he’d have had a future in the NBA if it wasn’t for his asthma.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” he wrote under a picture of he and his son smiling. “He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Some of Antron’s siblings, including Taylor and Sierra, took to social media to speak highly of their brother saying, he was “gone too soon” and they were “heartbroken.”