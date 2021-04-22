Mattel Announces “Drive Toward A Better Future” Sustainability Initiative With New 2020 Tesla Roadster

Matchbox began in 1952 after the company’s creator Jack Odell challenged the rule at his daughter’s school, which said students were not allowed to bring toys any larger than a matchbox. After almost seven decades, and in a radically different world compared to the one Jack’s daughter Ann knew, Mattel Matchbox has undertaken a new challenge: to continue making toys that entertain from one generation to the next while reducing negative environmental impact. Therefore, Matchbox has announced the sustainability initiative, “Driving Toward a Better Future.”

With its public commitment to sustainability, Matchbox’s initiative rests upon three pillars: “Built With Vision,” “Cast With Care,” and “Cycle Forward.” The goal is for 100% of Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets, and packaging to be made with only 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based by 2030. The company unveiled the new Matchbox 2020 Tesla Roadster in honor of the initiative, available for purchase next year.

“Since the inception of the modern-day die-cast car nearly 70 years ago, Matchbox has been using design and innovation to connect kids with the real world around them through play,” said Roberto Stanichi, Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel. “Matchbox is committing to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials to do our part in addressing the environmental issues we face today, and empower the next generation of Matchbox fans to help steer us towards a sustainable future.”

Matchbox’s PowerGrabs series of cars use 100% plastic-free packaging. The new 2020 Tesla Roadster toy followed in those environmentally conscious steps by being made from 99% recycled materials and was produced to meet CarbonNeutral standards. Furthermore, the car’s packaging is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified, and even the box’s inner tray comes from potatoes.

Check out the quick breakdown below by Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage, and take a look at the photos to see next year’s ecologically friendly Tesla Roadster from Matchbox.